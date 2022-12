KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday inched up to the new record highs on the local market, traders said. They went up by Rs100 to the all-time highs of Rs182800 per tola and Rs156721 per 10 grams, up by Rs85.

Gold prices on the global market were quoted for $1803 per ounce. Silver was traded for $2050 per tola and Rs1757.54 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022