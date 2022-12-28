AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Suspects, handlers in Islamabad attack case arrested: minister

Fazal Sher Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies have arrested the handlers and suspects involved in Sector I-10/4 terror attack in which a policeman was martyred and six people were injured, said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday.

The minister said that the accused and handlers of recent terrorist attack in the city have been arrested. The attackers came from Khurram Agency and stayed in Rawalpindi, he said, adding that so far, four or five people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

He further said that the taxi driver was innocent in the attack. The taxi driver was hired by the accused, he said.

The city police following the attack put security on high alert in the city and carried out search operations for the arrests of suspects of the terror attack.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

police Rana Sanaullah Islamabad attack

Comments

1000 characters

Suspects, handlers in Islamabad attack case arrested: minister

Ahsan for expediting work on project of 1000 ISUs

Power transmission programme: ADB approves $0.2m technical aid to support Tranche-4 of MFF

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

PM terms circular debt a huge challenge

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Terrorism, dictatorship ‘two sides of the same coin’: Bilawal

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Read more stories