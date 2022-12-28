Suspects, handlers in Islamabad attack case arrested: minister

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies have arrested the handlers and suspects involved in Sector I-10/4 terror attack in which a policeman was martyred and six people were injured, said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday.

The minister said that the accused and handlers of recent terrorist attack in the city have been arrested. The attackers came from Khurram Agency and stayed in Rawalpindi, he said, adding that so far, four or five people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

He further said that the taxi driver was innocent in the attack. The taxi driver was hired by the accused, he said.

The city police following the attack put security on high alert in the city and carried out search operations for the arrests of suspects of the terror attack.

