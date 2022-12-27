Marriyum for promoting culture, traditions through films

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said “our culture and traditions” can be promoted through films.

While delivering a speech at the award ceremony of the National Amateur Short Film Festival 2022, she congratulated the successful candidates and their parents.

She said the “world is now using film to promote tourism”.

The prime minister had a special interest in the field of film industry, she added.

In the past, Pakistan’s film industry was booming. Pakistan was the fourth largest film-producing country in the world in 1971, the minister said.

“When the Pakistani film industry became silent, our culture and language also became silent.

“In 2011, the recovery process started again in the film industry,” she added.

Moreover, she said Pakistan’s first National Film Policy was launched in 2017 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022