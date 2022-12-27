AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
ANL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
AVN 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
BOP 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
EPCL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.18%)
FCCL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
GGGL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.92%)
MLCF 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
OGDC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
PAEL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PRL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TREET 16.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 3,981 Increased By 12.7 (0.32%)
BR30 14,171 Increased By 21.4 (0.15%)
KSE100 40,274 Increased By 119.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Marriyum for promoting culture, traditions through films

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 07:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said “our culture and traditions” can be promoted through films.

While delivering a speech at the award ceremony of the National Amateur Short Film Festival 2022, she congratulated the successful candidates and their parents.

She said the “world is now using film to promote tourism”.

The prime minister had a special interest in the field of film industry, she added.

In the past, Pakistan’s film industry was booming. Pakistan was the fourth largest film-producing country in the world in 1971, the minister said.

“When the Pakistani film industry became silent, our culture and language also became silent.

“In 2011, the recovery process started again in the film industry,” she added.

Moreover, she said Pakistan’s first National Film Policy was launched in 2017 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Marriyum Aurangzeb Federal Information Minister Pakistan film industry culture traditions films

Comments

1000 characters

Marriyum for promoting culture, traditions through films

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Pakistan, Uzbekistan decide to enhance trade to $1bn

Dar concerned at non-recovery of Rs447bn GIDC

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

Imran Khan says ‘deeply’ concerned at rising incidents of terrorism

Russia says can send natural gas ‘in long term’

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Read more stories