AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elahi, Syed Noor for revival of film industry

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi has announced to establish latest ever production studio for the revival of film industry in Lahore besides a latest cinema complex.

He was talking to the Film Director, Producer and a Writer Syed Noor who met with Chief Minister here on Sunday in which matters pertaining to steps being taken for the revival of film industry were comprehensively discussed. CM apprised that urgent steps will be taken for the revival of film industry in collaboration with the Iranian institution Farabi and with Turkey.

CM resolved to revive the film industry with the assistance of Iranian and Turkish film makers as the film industry was revived by establishing separate institutions in Iran and Turkey adding that a similar institution will be set up in Lahore as well. The Chief Minister highlighted that young film makers will be imparted training with regard to emerging new trends of production.

CM vowed to introduce latest courses of Film Technician in TEVTA institutions. CM remarked that Lahore used to be the centre of art, culture and film once and denounced that the former PML-N government ruined art, culture and film like other institutions as well. CM resolved that the Punjab government will make Lahore the centre of art, culture and film once again adding that steps will be taken on preferential basis for the revival of Pakistani film industry. CM informed that Artist Endowment Fund worth rupees one billion has been set up for the welfare of artists adding that financial assistance for the deserving artists has been enhanced from rupees 5 thousand to rupees 25 thousand.

CM vowed to undertake all possible steps to provide quality entertainment to the people adding that new employment opportunities will be generated with the increase in film production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi Pakistan film industry Syed Noor revival of film industry

Comments

1000 characters

Elahi, Syed Noor for revival of film industry

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Imran Khan says ‘not in contact with establishment’

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or Washington Post

15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan

US embassy ‘prohibits’ Americans from visiting upscale hotel

Security beefed up in Islamabad

UK also issues travel advisory for its citizens

PKR again manages to show stability

Read more stories