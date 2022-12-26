Elahi, Syed Noor for revival of film industry

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi has announced to establish latest ever production studio for the revival of film industry in Lahore besides a latest cinema complex.

He was talking to the Film Director, Producer and a Writer Syed Noor who met with Chief Minister here on Sunday in which matters pertaining to steps being taken for the revival of film industry were comprehensively discussed. CM apprised that urgent steps will be taken for the revival of film industry in collaboration with the Iranian institution Farabi and with Turkey.

CM resolved to revive the film industry with the assistance of Iranian and Turkish film makers as the film industry was revived by establishing separate institutions in Iran and Turkey adding that a similar institution will be set up in Lahore as well. The Chief Minister highlighted that young film makers will be imparted training with regard to emerging new trends of production.

CM vowed to introduce latest courses of Film Technician in TEVTA institutions. CM remarked that Lahore used to be the centre of art, culture and film once and denounced that the former PML-N government ruined art, culture and film like other institutions as well. CM resolved that the Punjab government will make Lahore the centre of art, culture and film once again adding that steps will be taken on preferential basis for the revival of Pakistani film industry. CM informed that Artist Endowment Fund worth rupees one billion has been set up for the welfare of artists adding that financial assistance for the deserving artists has been enhanced from rupees 5 thousand to rupees 25 thousand.

CM vowed to undertake all possible steps to provide quality entertainment to the people adding that new employment opportunities will be generated with the increase in film production.

