Islamabad car bombing

A policeman was martyred, and at least six people, including four police personnel, were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up after they were intercepted by the Eagle Squad of Islamabad police. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility of the bombing. This attack has taken place on the heels of Counter-Terrorism Department police station in Bannu, KPK, dangerous standoff that led to a major operation by the soldiers from Special Service Group (SSG), who foiled the militants’ attempt to escape the facility after their demand to provide them safe passage to Afghanistan was rejected.

The Islamabad’s suicide bombing is an act through which TTP had sought to exact avenge. The growing belligerence of TTP presents a sardonic comment on our government’s lack of focus on this grim challenge and our politicians’ habit of wading into deeper and murkier waters of politics.

Unfortunately, however, the government and opposition alike appear to be unmindful of the fact that it is the growing political instability in the country that offers TTP a temptation to step up its attacks. Islamabad’s car bombing is a strong case in point.

Zahid Burki, (Rawalpindi)

