PARTLY FACETIOUS: The land of the Punjabis

“The law of the jungle prevails in the Land of the Punjabis.” “I take strong exception to that.”

“Please. Please I am begging you do not let loose the social media brigade on me before I explain.”

“Sorry it’s already activated – it’s the most proactively prompt…”

“When I said the law of the jungle prevails I was not, I repeat not, referring to Nawaz Sharif defining himself as a tiger…”

“It’s not a self -definition – the Election Commission of Pakistan granted his party that emblem and it’s for him for all times to come.”

“All living things age and die and I tell you a tiger…”

“But all living things leave the seeds for the next generation.”

“Right but going back to my reference to the law of the jungle, in my jungle the tiger is not king.”

“But…but…”

“But what? I mean in Urdu a tiger is referred to as a sher (lion) and a lion as bubber sher and it is the lion which is the king of the jungle not a tiger.”

“Hmmm, that’s true but a cricket bat is inanimate…why are you laughing?”

“I hear Maryam Nawaz all the way from London.”

“She has been relatively quiet for a while.”

“Indeed but she has been working on daddy and the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless is back as head of the cricket board and The Hawk who has a lifetime experience in the profession is out.”

“Hey if you can have The Accountant as head of your economic team just cause Big Brother (BB) says so…”

“BB is the one who allowed Younger Brother to occupy a seat that he may not have been able to fill otherwise.”

“I disagree - Shehbaz Sharif delivered Punjab to BB in 2018, I mean the party won a majority of seats and yes I know The Khan formed a government there but that was with help from the neutrals, no other province voted for Nawaz Sharif in 2018….”

“So you reckon Shehbaz Sharif had something to do with the win in 2018 in Punjab?”

“Yes I do, without some delivery we Punjabis do switch loyalties.”

“Hmmm, so who is the king of your jungle?”

“I would say those who are around and about.”

“Meaning?”

“That’s for me to mean and you to find out.”

