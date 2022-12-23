AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.86%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
EFERT 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
EPCL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 5.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
MLCF 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.67%)
OGDC 72.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.47%)
PAEL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PRL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.98%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.27%)
TPLP 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
TREET 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.5%)
TRG 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.14%)
UNITY 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
WAVES 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,937 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 13,844 Decreased By -136.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 39,846 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 14,685 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rangebound as focus shifts to inflation data

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2022 10:47am
Follow us

Gold prices hemmed into a tight range on Friday in thin trading, as cautious traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve’s rate hike stance.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,792.80 per ounce as of 0238 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,801.80.

Investors’ attention turns to personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data due at 1330 GMT, for cues on inflation.

“Gold will get a boost if the data indicates that inflation has reined a little, which might raise expectations of the Fed slowing down on rate hikes,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

Bullion prices dropped more than 1% in the previous session after U.S. economic data highlighted the country’s economy rebounded faster than previously estimated, boosting the dollar and potentially setting the Fed on a keener path to fight inflation.

Data on Thursday showed new claims for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week in the United States, while the economy rebounded faster in the third quarter, rising 3.2% against the previously estimated 2.9%.

Spot gold may test support at $1,775

“The market is in a digestion tone after yesterday’s data. We saw a strong move to a news that was not especially dramatic because of low liquidity in the market before the Christmas holiday,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastytlive.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion since it pays no interest.

I think gold prices will be less volatile next year and expect to resume an upward trend with recession likely in the picture, Lan added.

Meanwhile, top gold consumer China reported 3,761 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 22, compared with 3,030 a day earlier.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.63, platinum gained 0.3% to $980.01 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,683.21.

Gold Prices LME gold gold markets gold traders

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rangebound as focus shifts to inflation data

S&P cuts rating on weakening of several metrics

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Read more stories