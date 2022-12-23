Gold, silver prices hit new highs

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Thursday hit the new highs on the local market, traders said. After one day of arbitrarily closure, market opened new rates for gold as traders cited the dollar gains against the rupee and global bullion prices hike.

Gold prices mounted by Rs1850 to the all-time highs of Rs180650 per tola with Rs154878 per 10 grams, up by Rs1586.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1815 per ounce.

Silver prices reached its new record highs of Rs2100 per tola, up by Rs50 and Rs1757.54 per 10 grams, up by Rs42.87, traders said.

