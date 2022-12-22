AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dozens protest in Afghan capital after Taliban close universities to women

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:29pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KABUL: Dozens of women gathered outside Kabul University on Thursday to protest in the first major public demonstration in the capital since the Taliban’s decision to close universities to female students.

Female university students were turned away the previous day from campuses after the Taliban-run administration said on Tuesday that women would be suspended from tertiary education.

According to witnesses, about 50 mainly female protestors assembled while holding banners and chanted: “Education is our right, universities should be opened.”

The Taliban-led administration had already drawn criticism including from foreign governments for not opening girls’ high schools at the start of the school year in March, making a U-turn on signals it would do so.

The backlash towards restrictions on female education is complicating the Taliban-led administration’s efforts to gain formal recognition and the lifting of sanctions that are hampering the economy, diplomats say.

Afghan women stopped from entering universities after Taliban ban

Large-scale protesting has become rare in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the country, as they are often shut down forcefully by security agencies. The scattered protests that have occurred are a sign of the discontent the Taliban’s policy has generated.

A heavy security presence has been present in the Afghan capital, including at gatherings at universities, in recent days.

A spokesperson for Afghanistan’s higher education ministry said its minister would hold a press conference on Thursday or Friday to “to elaborate more on the closure of universities for women.”

Turkey urges Taliban to reverse university ban for women

The previous day students in Nangahar University in eastern Afghanistan also protested and male medical students walked out of exams protest at their female classmates being excluded.

“The female students came and asked (the male students) not to sit exams as we are not allowed to,” said 25-year-old Zia, a male medical student at Nangahar. “The male students demonstrated courage and left the exam site.”

Afghan Taliban Afghan universities afghan education Kabul University

Comments

1000 characters

Dozens protest in Afghan capital after Taliban close universities to women

Elahi 'constitutionally' no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

Decision to dissolve KP assembly postponed: Mahmood

Rupee closes with marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan would need another IMF programme post elections: report

KSE-100 gains 495 points, but closes shy of 40,000

Within a week: OGDCL makes yet another oil & gas discovery in Sanghar, Sindh

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rises on tight U.S. stocks as winter blast hits

New line operational, production commences: Lucky Cement

New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for Tests and ODIs

Read more stories