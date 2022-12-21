Taiwan tenders to buy wheat from US

HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association has issued an international tender to purchase 56,000 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 22. The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in one consignment for shipment from the US Pacific Northwest coast between Feb. 10 and Feb. 24, 2023.

Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and white wheat.