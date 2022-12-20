PML-N finalises strategy over PA dissolution

LAHORE: In the wake of political developments emerging after PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plan to dissolve the provincial assembly of Punjab on December 23, the PML-N has chalked out a political strategy to counter political move of its opponent.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a party meeting at his Model Town residence on Monday in which party leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ataullah Tarar, Azma Bukhari, Tahir Khalil Sindhu and Malik Ahmed Khan held detailed consultation over the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies.

In the meeting, different options were discussed including asking the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the Assembly. The PML-N leadership also conveyed to the party and ally MPAs to reach Lahore immediately, sources said. “If CM Parvez Elahi fails to secure the vote of confidence, he would lose the power to dissolve the assembly.”

The sources claimed that option of moving a no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister was also discussed. The PML-N Punjab parliamentary party has completed its homework and awaiting final nod from the leadership, the sources said. In the meeting, it was also decided to establish contacts with the MPAs of Punjab Assembly, the sources said. “The PML-N allies in Punjab Assembly and independent MPAs would also be contacted.”

The sources claimed that Shehbaz Sharif told the participants of meeting that they would not become part of any unconstitutional move and use every legal option to save the Punjab Assembly from dissolution. He also took the party leaders into confidence on his meetings with PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a meeting expressed the resolve that the coalition government would continue to move forward for political stability and economic development of the country. They decided to take decisive action against those who are conspiring to push the country toward economic default. Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat on Monday said he was not foreseeing early elections in the country.

He said meetings to resolve the political imbroglio in Punjab would continue for next few days, adding that meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari remained fruitful.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, he said Khan was a wise man and he did not need any advice.

