AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ANL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.35%)
AVN 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
EPCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5.11%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
MLCF 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.78%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
TREET 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.77%)
TRG 131.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.83%)
UNITY 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.48%)
WAVES 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.54%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

11 mother, child hospitals being set up in Punjab: minister

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: Inaugurating the 42nd annual international scientific symposium, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that as many as 11 mother and child hospitals are being set up in Punjab.

As per Imran Khan’s vision, better health facilities are being provided to the people; who are offering prayers to Imran on health card facility. In Punjab, over 2.8 million citizens have received free treatment facilities through Sahat Sahulat card, she said.

The Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat, pro-Chancellor Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Prof Dr Tabinda, Prof Dr Saqib Saeed, CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology Prof Dr Bilal Mohy Uddin, Prof Dr Saqib Shafi, faculty members and 106 delegates from different countries participated.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “A professor is a role model for children; transferring your knowledge to someone is a great charity. I got the opportunity to teach children in the three government medical colleges of Punjab i.e. Fatima Jinnah Medical College, King Edward Medical College and Rawalpindi Medical College.”

The provincial Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said the Punjab government is using all means to provide better health facilities to the people.

“Through the seven medical universities of Punjab, we are providing high quality education to the children. The world’s first University of Child Health Sciences is located in Punjab,” he said.

Moreover, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi met with the delegation of Cynovac Company in his office in which discussion held about the proposal to make plasma beneficial for patients in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Yasmin Rashid Imran Khan Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Sahat Sahulat card

Comments

1000 characters

11 mother, child hospitals being set up in Punjab: minister

‘FASTER’ system: Jul-Nov payment of ST refunds rises 44.5pc to Rs143.8bn YoY

External sources: Jul-Nov govt borrowing rises to $5.114bn from $4.699bn YoY

Dec 2022: FBR confident of achieving Rs965bn revenue target sans extra taxation steps

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Energy sector circular debt under govt focus

Hostage talks start after TTP militants seize interrogators

Imran Khan says PTI to contest polls jointly with PML-Q

Failure to deposit CVT on foreign assets: Taxpayers/resident individuals liable to pay 12pc per default surcharge

EU lifts ban on one more Pak seafood company

Read more stories