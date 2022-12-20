11 mother, child hospitals being set up in Punjab: minister

LAHORE: Inaugurating the 42nd annual international scientific symposium, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that as many as 11 mother and child hospitals are being set up in Punjab.

As per Imran Khan’s vision, better health facilities are being provided to the people; who are offering prayers to Imran on health card facility. In Punjab, over 2.8 million citizens have received free treatment facilities through Sahat Sahulat card, she said.

The Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat, pro-Chancellor Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Prof Dr Tabinda, Prof Dr Saqib Saeed, CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology Prof Dr Bilal Mohy Uddin, Prof Dr Saqib Shafi, faculty members and 106 delegates from different countries participated.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “A professor is a role model for children; transferring your knowledge to someone is a great charity. I got the opportunity to teach children in the three government medical colleges of Punjab i.e. Fatima Jinnah Medical College, King Edward Medical College and Rawalpindi Medical College.”

The provincial Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said the Punjab government is using all means to provide better health facilities to the people.

“Through the seven medical universities of Punjab, we are providing high quality education to the children. The world’s first University of Child Health Sciences is located in Punjab,” he said.

Moreover, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi met with the delegation of Cynovac Company in his office in which discussion held about the proposal to make plasma beneficial for patients in Punjab.

