IHC disposes of woman’s plea seeking case against AIG’s husband

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of a petition of a woman, seeking registration of case against the husband of the assistant inspector general of police (operations) who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A single bench of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition of the woman who had also lodged an application in the office of SSP (Operations) and leveled allegation of sexual assault against the husband of AIG (Operations) Maria Mehmood.

The IHC bench stated in its written order that in compliance of its order dated 05.12.2022, a report has been filed by SSP (Operations), Islamabad, and Inspector (Legal), present in the Court, stated that FIR bearing No 916/22, dated 13.11.2022, offences under Section 506, 34 PPC and 25-D Telegraph Act, registered at Police Station Aabpara, Islamabad has been cancelled to the extent of petitioner.

It added that in this regard, cancellation report has been prepared.

The bench noted, “As far as registration of criminal case against Taimoor Shamil, husband of Maria Mehmood, AIG, Islamabad Police, is concerned. SSP (Operations), Islamabad has given findings that no cognizable case is made out, hence FIR cannot be registered.”

The IHC bench directed the petitioner to avail alternate remedy available to her under the relevant provisions of law and disposed of the petition.

The IHC bench, previously, said in its written order that the woman had sought quashing of FIR registered against her at Aabpara police station under PPCs 506 and 34 along with 25-D Telegraph Act on Nov 13. In response, SI Khalid Javed of Aabpara police station and SHO Women police station ASI Farzana Begum appeared before the court and stated that on November 8 an application was received by the SHO alleging that the woman visited a restaurant in Super Market, Islamabad in drunken state and started threatening people there.

The court order said that the woman’s mobile number was mentioned in the application, but neither any particulars nor name, address or mobile number of the complainant were mentioned on it, the court order said, adding that it was a typed application in Urdu.

The SHO of Women police station called the woman to join the investigation, however, on her refusal, FIR was registered against her, the order said, adding that the SHO and the SI, who were investigating the case, remained silent when asked why proceedings were initiated when the application did not disclose the identity of the complainant.

The IHC bench order said that the woman petitioner, meanwhile, had also enclosed the copy of the application sent to SSP (Operations) in which allegation of sexual assault were leveled against the husband of the AIG, the court order said, adding that a message was sent to the petitioner from the mobile phone of the AIG’s reader that SDPO Kohsar Circle would contact her.

The order further said the SSP (Operations) was directed to submit a detailed report in writing that how criminal proceedings could be initiated on the complaint filed by an unknown person.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022