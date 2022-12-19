AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
Dec 19, 2022
Canada home price index falls more sharply in November: Teranet

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 07:14pm
TORONTO: Canadian home prices fell in November from the previous month and at a faster pace than in October, while year-over-year price gains continued to slow, Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price data showed on Monday.

The index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes in major Canadian markets, dropped 1.3% on the month, led by declines in Vancouver, Montreal and the metropolitan area of Ottawa-Gatineau. It was down 0.8% in October.

From its peak in May, the index has now fallen 9%, with Hamilton down 16.9% and Toronto, Canada’s most populous city, falling 12.9%.

Prices are still higher than a year ago, up 2% from November 2021, but gains slowed for a seventh consecutive month and were the slowest since November 2019.

The Teranet index tracks closings, so it typically lags realtor sales data by three to five months.

