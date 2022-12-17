AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

July-Nov textile group exports fall around 5pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published 17 Dec, 2022 06:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports declined by around five percent during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 and remained at $7.361 billion as compared to $7.757 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 18.15 per cent in November 2022 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.420 billion when compared to $1.735 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered 4.71 per cent growth compared to $1.357 billion in October 2022.

Cotton yarn exports registered 35 per cent negative growth in July-November and remained $328.197 million compared to $503.898 million during the same period of the last year.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 60.71 per cent negative growth, while on a MoM basis, it registered 12.58 per cent negative growth.

The country’s overall exports during July–November 2022 totalled $11.945 billion (provisional) against $12.362 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 3.37 percent.

The exports in November 2022 were $2.391 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.384 billion in October 2022 showing an increase of 0.29 percent but decreased by 17.58 percent as compared to $2.901 billion in November 2021.

Main commodities of exports during November 2022 were knitwear (Rs88,974 million), readymade garments (Rs72,620 million), bed wear (Rs49,457 million), rice others (Rs34,909 million), cotton cloth (Rs34,140 million), towels (Rs20,597 million), fish and fish preparations (Rs11,382 million), rice basmati (Rs10,252 million), cotton yarn (Rs9,533 million), and surgical goods and medical instruments (Rs8,343 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton PBS Exports Cotton yarn exports textile group exports Textile group Pakistan textile group exports

Comments

1000 characters

July-Nov textile group exports fall around 5pc YoY

Senate passes amended Foreign Investment Act amid uproar

Jul-Nov CAD shrinks 57pc YoY

Jul-Nov FDI declines 51pc to $430m YoY

‘All is not well’ on economic front: Aisha

Discounted crude, refined products: Pakistan-Russia IGC to meet in Jan

PSO may acquire govt stakes in NPP, Gepco

Rs5 PL hike on HSD may not help govt achieve Rs31bn monthly target

Cherries: MoC acquires market access to China

CII should not be there if its recommendations are not considered or implemented: SC

New trove of secret Kennedy assassination files made public

Read more stories