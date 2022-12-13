AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FM Bilawal arrives in New York to kickstart week-long US visit

  • Will hold meetings with high-level govt officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members in Washington DC
BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 07:13pm
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in New York on Tuesday to kickstart his week-long visit to the United States, Aaj News reported.

Foreign Minister’s programme includes multiple multilateral and bilateral engagements in New York and Washington DC.

On 15-16 December 2022 in New York, the Foreign Minister will host and chair the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China, the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system.

The agenda of the Conference includes a discussion on multiple challenges facing developing countries in attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate-induced disasters, and geopolitical developments.

The Foreign Minister will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” to be held on 14 December 2022.

Foreign Minister will travel to Washington DC on 19th December 2022 where he will hold meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members. He will also engage with think tanks and the media.

During his official meetings, bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest will be discussed to carry forward the momentum in Pakistan-US bilateral relations particularly in areas of trade, investment, climate resilience, and economic development.

Foreign Minister will also share Pakistan’s perspective on climate change, and sensitize his interlocutors on the colossal damage inflicted by climate-induced floods in Pakistan and the post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation plan of the government of Pakistan.

