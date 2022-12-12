AGL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
ANL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
AVN 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
EFERT 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.13%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
GGGL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.3%)
GGL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.35%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.39%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.13%)
MLCF 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.45%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
TRG 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.46%)
UNITY 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.69%)
WAVES 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,149 Decreased By -15 (-0.36%)
BR30 15,255 Decreased By -94.7 (-0.62%)
KSE100 41,566 Decreased By -132.6 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,365 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU to discuss Russia, Iran sanctions, top up of Ukraine arms fund

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 10:38am
Follow us

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers will meet on Monday to try to agree on further sanctions on Russia and Iran and an additional 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) for arms deliveries to Ukraine.

However, it remained unclear whether Hungary will block some decisions, resorting to what diplomats have denounced as “blackmail diplomacy” due to a dispute over locked EU funds for Budapest.

“There is agreement, in principle, but there’s also the big elephant in the room,” a senior EU diplomat told reporters, referring to Budapest’s use of its veto power.

“It’s a type of blackmail diplomacy that we would rather not see but it is what it is.” Foreign ministers will discuss a ninth package of Russia sanctions that is set to place almost 200 more individuals and entities on the EU sanctions list.

They are also due to review new sanctions on Iranian people and organisations over human rights abuses in Tehran’s crackdown on protesters and the supply of drones to Russia.

They will also aim to top up by 2 billion euros a fund member states have used to finance arms purchases for Kyiv, but which has been largely depleted over almost 10 months of the war in Ukraine.

Ministers are expected to agree on a civilian mission to Moldova, which may ask for help in cyber defence, the fight against corruption or the strengthening of the rule of law.

Foreign ministers are also expected to pave the way for a three-year military mission to Niger, with 50-100 troops at first and later up to 300 to help the country improve their logistics and infrastructure.

EU at odds over gas price cap as 12 countries criticise latest proposal

One of the poorest countries in the world, Niger is seen at risk from a possible spillover of violence from neighbouring Mali, where Islamist militants are gaining ground following the withdrawal of French and other European forces.

Before their meeting, ministers will talk with the counterparts from the Eastern Partnership - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine - nations the EU has sought to stabilise in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

European Union Ukraine's Ukraine's armed forces Moldova Ukraine’s Security Council

Comments

1000 characters

EU to discuss Russia, Iran sanctions, top up of Ukraine arms fund

Chaman attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take ‘strictest possible action’

Intra-day update: rupee marginally depreciates against US dollar

Rampant Wood fires England to series win over Pakistan

Reko Diq rebirth translates into firm ECC action

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Oil edges up on US pipeline restart uncertainty, Russian supplies

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

Read more stories