Dec 12, 2022
PM's aide expresses joy over UK daily's apology

APP Published 12 Dec, 2022 07:49am
MARDAN: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said certain developments over the past week, including the Daily Mail’s apology to Shehbaz Sharif and acquittal of Rana Sanaullah in the false narcotics case, exposed the ugly faces of those, who had been filing fake cases against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

Addressing the PML-N workers’ convention at Sher Garh here, he termed the Daily Mail’s apology to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over false allegations of corruption against him a victory of truth.

He reiterated that the elements, who had been implicating the PML-N leadership in false cases were exposed before the masses after Daily Mail’s apology and acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He said even courts and investigations agencies in foreign countries have endorsed that all members of the Sharif family, including Nawaz Sharif, were “Sadiq and Ameen”. Despite two years-long investigations, he said the UK National Crimes Agency did not prove a single penny of corruption against any member of the Sharif family.

He said Imran Khan was a certified lair as his corrupt practices and lies-based politics were exposed in Toshakhana and PTI foreign funding cases.

He said when Imran Khan’s loot and plunder were exposed before the public, he tried to drag state institutions into politics by levelling baseless allegations against their leadership.

He said Imran Khan had deceived the masses, especially youth through hallow catchy slogans, as neither could he deliver during his time in the government, nor could lead the PTI during his flopped long march.

