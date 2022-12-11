Dissolution of assemblies won't go beyond December: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said the dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies will not go beyond December, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference at his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence, the PTI chief reiterated that early election was the only way out of the economic quagmire. However, the ruling coalition does not want elections in the country as they can foresee their defeat against PTI.

“They want my disqualification by any means,” he said, adding that such a decision by the election commission against him would only bring more disrepute to the institution.

He said the "cabal of crooks" was reaping the benefits of NRO-2, and “every criminal was getting dry-cleaned.”

Imran said that the country was on the right track and the economy was prospering when his government was toppled “through a conspiracy.”

"The country is still bearing the brunt of that conspiracy and the cabal of crooks was in power with no idea of how to steer the country out of the current economic crisis".

Imran said the "gang of thieves" has properties in foreign countries worth billions of dollars, hence they do not care about the economic collapse of the country.

He claimed that the US dollar will further appreciate and there would be no foreign investment "if Pakistan defaults".

“A group of thieves has been imposed on us,” the former premier said, adding that the gang has been stealing national wealth for the past 30 years. He also said they were laundering the looted money abroad via illegal means,

The PTI chairman also condemned the treatment meted out to his party’s Senator Azam Swati, saying it only depicted the fall of society.

In the early part of his speech, he said that PTI started the construction of six dams in its tenure, unlike the PML-N government.

The former premier also criticised the mainstream media, saying nobody wanted to talk about the country’s economic condition which was on the verge of default, and instead their energies were focused on the sale of his watches.