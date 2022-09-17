AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Sep 17, 2022
‘Imported govt’ has failed to arrest economic slide: Imran Khan

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Friday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank reports show that the ‘imported government’ has failed to prevent the economy from going into a tailspin despite inheriting a stabilised economy moving on an upward trajectory.

The ex-premier was forced to step down after losing a confidence vote in parliament. Since then, he has been campaigning for new elections. He has been pushing for fresh elections during his fiery speeches to gatherings across the country.

“IMF & World Bank Reports show this Imported Govt has failed to prevent economy going into tailspin despite inheriting a stabilised economy moving on an upward trajectory,” Khan said, in a tweet.

He went on to say that it was reflected in the Economic Survey which identified “our economic performance as the best in past 70 years in terms of growth rate (6%), industry, agriculture, employment, construction, exports, remittances & tax collection - at an all-time high”.

When I give the call to supporters, this government will collapse: Imran

He said that Pakistan now faces unprecedented inflation hitting everyone, unemployment, food insecurity and the rupee in freefall.

“The imported government is completely directionless. The only achievement of this cabal of crooks has been to get another NRO for the billions they looted from Pakistan. The question the whole nation is asking is: Who is responsible for this conspiracy against Pakistan,” he added.

In another tweet, Khan compared the prices of different commodities during the tenure of PTI and the current government.

“What we left behind & how the ‘imported government’, brought in through regime change conspiracy, has wreaked havoc with the economy,” he added.

World Bank IMF NRO Imran Khan Economic Survey

