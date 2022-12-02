AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Dec 02, 2022
Pakistan

Imran Khan says Senator Azam Swati treated in 'vengeful manner'

  • PTI chairman calls for his immediate release
BR Web Desk Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 02:37pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan criticised on Friday the "vengeful manner" in which his party's senator, Azam Swati, who was arrested last week, was discharged from a hospital in Islamabad and taken away by the police.

In a tweet today, the former Prime Minister said Swati was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences early morning after suffering severe chest pains and breathing issues.

“While test results were awaited, Quetta police got him discharged and took him away endangering his life,” he claimed.

He said that the “vengeful manner” in which Swati was being treated was “shocking and condemnable" and called for his immediate release.

PTI moves SC to take suo motu notice of Azam Swati’s arrest

In October, Swati was arrested for posting tweets against state institutions. Last week, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him again and earlier this week, his physical remand was extended till December 3 by an Islamabad court.

In his recent tweet, Imran said: "Equally outrageous is what is being considered such a great crime would in the entire civilised world be considered his democratic right to criticise."

He added that it was sad to see the country's justice system "unwilling to stop repeated violations of Swati’s basic human rights."

PTI moves SC

On Thursday, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid petitioned the Supreme Court (SC) to take suo motu notice regarding the “political victimisation” of Swati.

The petition asked for immediate notice to be taken on the “illegal arrest” of the senator and the “violation of privacy of his home."

The petition claimed that Swati was tortured in front of his wife and kids, as well as during the custody of the FIA.

