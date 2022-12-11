Suleman Shehbaz returns after spending four years in exile

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Suleman Shehbaz returned to Pakistan late Saturday night after spending four years in self-imposed exile, Aaj News reported.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to the premier's son till December 13.

Suleman who was declared an absconder in a money laundering case has requested the court to grant him protective bail as he wants to return to Pakistan to appear before the court in the case against him.

An accountability court, in 2019, had also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Suleman Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

Money laundering case: Suleman Shehbaz seeks protective bail before returning to country

The FIA’s banking crime circle had claimed to have unearthed billions of rupees stashed money in the bank accounts of his employees.

The FIA had registered a case against then-opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and his sons, Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34, and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In December 2021, the agency had submitted a challan against Shehbaz and Hamza over their alleged involvement in Rs16 billion’s money laundering case. The FIA’s report had alleged that the Shehbaz family had 28 benami accounts, which were detected by an investigation team.

They claimed that money laundering of Rs16.3 billion was committed during 2008-18 through these accounts. The FIA had examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions. The report had added up that the amount was kept in hidden accounts and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity.

The FIA had alleged that the money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz had been transferred outside Pakistan to his family through the illegal practice of hundi. At least 11 low-paid employees of the Sharif family were said to have been guilty of facilitating this alleged money laundering.

However, in October, a special central court acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.