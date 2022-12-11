LG polls, Christmas and New Year: Capital police finalised security plan

ISLAMABAD: The capital police Saturday finalised security plan for the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections to be held on December 24, and for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A police official said that under the security plan special deployment will be made at Churches and public places as well as walk-through gates will be installed at the entrance of main churches of the capital city.

Under the plan, effective patrolling and plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen will also perform duties near the churches and public places, he said.

He said that all the police officers have also been directed to hold special meetings to implement Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) formed by the government for local bodies elections. “Make the security for the LBs elections foolproof,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Jamil Zafar Malik during a meeting regarding security measures for the upcoming LG elections, Christmas and New Year’s eve, which was attended by all Zonal Divisional Police Officer (DPOs), Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPOs), and Station House Officer (SHOs).

