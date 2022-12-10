AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Petition seeking disqualification of Imran: IHC issues pre-admission notices

Terence J Sigamony Published 10 Dec, 2022 06:48am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued pre-admission notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a petition seeking his disqualification for allegedly concealing information about his children.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard a petition moved by a citizen, Muhammad Sajid, and issued pre-admission notices to Khan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the Federation. The bench directed the respondents to submit their response within two weeks in this matter.

The petitioner has sought disqualification of Khan who was elected as member National Assembly from NA-95 Mianwali-I and is currently, the chairman of a political party, the PTI.

The petitioner contended that pursuant to the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan reported as Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Vs Habib Akram (2018 PLD SC 678), all candidates, who were contesting elections for either National Assembly or provincial assemblies, were required to furnish an affidavit with respect to their credentials and assets etc.

He contended that one such information was regarding the children, who are dependent upon a candidate. He stated that Imran Khan has wrongly mentioned names of two sons, but not informed about her daughter. The counsel took the Court through various documents to establish the fact that in reality Khan has three children.

The counsel was confronted as to the maintainability of the instant petition in light of the fact that such issue is to be adjudicated by this Court in a petition under Article 199 of the Constitution or by way of an application before Election Commission of Pakistan.

