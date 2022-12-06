AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022
PARIS: Rapeseed output in the European Union is set to remain stable next year at 19.5 million tonnes, while the sunflower seed crop could rebound nearly 25% after drought damage this summer, consultancy Strategie Grains said in initial projections.

The consultancy said last month it expected the total EU area sown with rapeseed to expand next season, after high prices encouraged farmers to sow more of the oilseed and crops started in good conditions.

The rapeseed area would rise slightly in the main western EU producing countries while it is expected to fall in northern Europe, Hungary and Bulgaria, it said in its projections report.

