AGL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
AVN 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 50.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
FFL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
FLYNG 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FNEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.26%)
MLCF 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.98%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
TREET 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.38%)
TRG 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
WAVES 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,188 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 15,344 Decreased By -173.8 (-1.12%)
KSE100 41,947 Decreased By -203.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 15,484 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

Published December 5, 2022 Updated December 5, 2022 09:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will fix minimum value on supply of sugar for the purpose of sales tax calculation in consultation with the industry.

Sources told Business Recorder on Sunday that the FBR has constantly been engaged with the industry on the issue and taking input of the concerned industry for finalisation of the said issue.

In a communication to the FBR, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) had proposed that there should be no minimum value for fixation of sugar. Furthermore, input/ proposals have been again sought by FBR for sugar value fixation by December 05, 2022.

Sufficient stocks of sugar available in Pakistan, Finance Division told

The industry pleaded that FBR cannot exercise unbridled, unstructured and discretionary power under proviso to section 2(46) of the Sales Tax Act to fix ex-mill sugar value.

The rate of sugar is not uniform throughout the season/ country and in fact fluctuates on monthly and even weekly/ daily basis and may vary on same day within same/ different cities making all such efforts to fix a uniform or notional price of sugar (even for purposes of sales tax calculation) arbitrary, absurd, discriminatory and unreasonable, the industry added.

It is reiterated that prices should not be set by the Government at all and should be determined by market forces of supply and demand. Similarly, FBR should not fix any minimum value of supply for sugar, it urged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sugar FBR Sales Tax PSMA

Comments

1000 characters

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Oil prices climb after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

Engro Corp to pursue potential investment opportunity in tower infrastructure sector

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Read more stories