Wheat quota of three flour mills suspended

MULTAN: Food department has suspended wheat quota of three flour mills for not supply flour in the market as per the wheat quota of the government here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the district administration regarding strict monitoring of flour mills, the food department under the supervision of Deputy Director Food Asif Raza launched a crackdown against flour mills and visited different mills to check wheat quota and flour supply.