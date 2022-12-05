AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Wheat quota of three flour mills suspended

Published 05 Dec, 2022
MULTAN: Food department has suspended wheat quota of three flour mills for not supply flour in the market as per the wheat quota of the government here on Sunday.

Wheat plunges to 3-month low on export competition

In line with special directives of the district administration regarding strict monitoring of flour mills, the food department under the supervision of Deputy Director Food Asif Raza launched a crackdown against flour mills and visited different mills to check wheat quota and flour supply.

