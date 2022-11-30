PM tells Jefferies Group team: Steps taken to stabilise economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the government is taking all possible steps to stabilise the country’s economy. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, a delegation of the international investment banking and capital markets firm, Jefferies met with the prime minister.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also participated in the meeting.

The prime minister welcomed the delegation and invited them to open their office in Pakistan.

The prime minister said that due to difficult decisions taken by the coalition government, the country has come out of the danger of default. He added that efforts are being made to spread false information about Pakistan’s economic situation.

He said that the coalition government, regardless of the political cost, saved the country from the cost of consequences of the incompetence of the last four years.

The government is taking measures on a priority basis for reducing inflation and for the relief of the common man, he further stated.

The government is trying to reduce the trade deficit and would provide every facility to the investors for the promotion of foreign investment in the country.

The delegation welcomed the progress of the country in the direction of economic stability by effectively confronting the economic challenges facing the country under the leadership of the prime minister, added the Prime Minister’s Office.

