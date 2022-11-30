AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM tells Jefferies Group team: Steps taken to stabilise economy

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2022 05:53am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the government is taking all possible steps to stabilise the country’s economy. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, a delegation of the international investment banking and capital markets firm, Jefferies met with the prime minister.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also participated in the meeting.

The prime minister welcomed the delegation and invited them to open their office in Pakistan.

The prime minister said that due to difficult decisions taken by the coalition government, the country has come out of the danger of default. He added that efforts are being made to spread false information about Pakistan’s economic situation.

He said that the coalition government, regardless of the political cost, saved the country from the cost of consequences of the incompetence of the last four years.

PM welcomes prospects of ECO’s outreach to CARs

The government is taking measures on a priority basis for reducing inflation and for the relief of the common man, he further stated.

The government is trying to reduce the trade deficit and would provide every facility to the investors for the promotion of foreign investment in the country.

The delegation welcomed the progress of the country in the direction of economic stability by effectively confronting the economic challenges facing the country under the leadership of the prime minister, added the Prime Minister’s Office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif trade deficit Ishaq Dar foreign investment investors PM Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Office Finance minister Ishaq Dar Jefferies Group

Comments

1000 characters

PM tells Jefferies Group team: Steps taken to stabilise economy

ECC approves Kissan Package: Power tariff for tubewells reduced to Rs13 per unit

Q4FY22 adjustment: KE tariff to go up by Rs1.55/unit

FTO says oil, gas sector ‘strictly’ governed by Ogra

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund

General election: ECC approves Rs15bn for ECP

‘Released’ consignments: Customs Adjudication can’t recover short levy, tax: SHC

Shariat Court gives clean chit to PPWVA

Export of refined sugar: govt, PSMA fail to reach decision

Govt confers Sitara-e-Imtiaz on late journalist M. Ziauddin

Read more stories