JGB yields rise

SINGAPORE: Japanese government bonds (JGB) yields rose on Friday, with yields on super-long bonds at nearly two-week highs after data showed consumer inflation in the capital city of Tokyo soared in November at its fastest annual pace since April 1982.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to 1.09%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to 1.475%. Their highest levels since Nov 15.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis points to 0.25%, the top end of the Bank of Japan’s policy band ceiling.

The Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes fuel, was 3.6% higher in November than a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, raising the chance of further increases in nationwide core consumer prices, which are already at 40-year highs.