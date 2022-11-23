AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
Rupee depreciates after one-day gain, settles at 223.81 against US dollar

  • Currency falls comes as US dollar remains firm against other currencies
Recorder Report Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 04:31pm
Pakistan’s rupee reverted to its losing way as the currency registered a depreciation of 0.17% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 223.81 after a decline of Re0.39.

On Tuesday, rupee had ended its seven-session losing streak against the US dollar to settle at 223.42 after an improvement of Re0.24 or 0.11%.

In a key development, Nomura, a Japan-based global financial services group, warned that Pakistan among other countries is now at a high risk of currency crisis.

The Japanese bank said that 22 of the 32 countries covered by its in-house “Damocles” warning system have seen their risk rise since its last update since May.

It meant the sum of the scores generated on all 32 by the model had increased sharply to 2,234 from 1,744 since May.

Internationally, the US dollar was steady on Wednesday as investors tempered their risk appetites ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that could offer clues on the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

The Fed on Wednesday will release the minutes from its most recent meeting, with investors looking for any sign of discussions around moderating the pace of interest rate hikes.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was last up 0.056% at 107.130, having slipped 0.65% overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday as data showing a larger-than-expected US crude drawdown last week outweighed concerns about lower demand from China.

Prices continued to see support from denials by key OPEC producers including Saudi Arabia that the group and its allies, together called OPEC+, were not considering boosting oil output. OPEC+ next meets on December 4.

