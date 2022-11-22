AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Rupee ends losing streak, gains 0.11% against US dollar

  • Currency lost Rs2 or 0.9% against the greenback in the last eight trading sessions
Recorder Report Published November 22, 2022
Pakistan’s rupee finally ended its seven-session losing streak against the US dollar, as it registered an appreciation of 0.11% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 223.42 after an improvement of Re0.24. In the last eight trading sessions, the currency has lost Rs2 or 0.9% against the greenback.

On Monday, rupee had depreciated to settle at 223.66 after a decrease of Re0.49 or 0.22%.

Recently, the rupee has been on a downward trajectory against the greenback amid reports that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been further delayed as the lender wants first to finalise the macroeconomic framework and then it would send the mission to Pakistan.

Internationally, the dollar pared some of its strong overnight gains on Tuesday after investors flocked to the safe-haven currency on nerves over China’s COVID flare ups, though cautious risk sentiment kept the greenback in demand.

China’s capital warned on Monday that it was facing its most severe test of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a surge in COVID cases sparking fresh restriction measures. Deaths from the virus were also recorded in Beijing for the first time since late May.

The US dollar index was last 0.06% lower at 107.71. It had risen close to 0.8% overnight, the largest daily gain since November 3.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts and could take further steps to balance the market, outweighing global recession worries and concern about China’s rising COVID-19 case numbers.

