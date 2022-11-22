AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
Nov 22, 2022
100 visas issued to Indian Hindu pilgrims

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday issued 100 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting their religious sites in Pakistan, the High Commission said.

In a statement, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, said that the group of Indian Hindu pilgrims is visiting Pakistan to participate in the 314th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 22 November to 03 December 2022.

Shadani Darbar is an over 300 years old temple and is a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions every year.

“Visas issued by the Pakistan High Commission are in addition to the visas granted to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries,” said the statement.

It added that the issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines. It is also reflective of Pakistan’s respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony.

