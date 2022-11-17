Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 16, 2022). ====================================...
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 42,983.75
High: 43,098.94
Low: 42,729.35
Net Change: 186.90
Volume (000): 83,470
Value (000): 5,242,734
Makt Cap (000) 1,619,259,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 8,992.02
NET CH (-) 12.48
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 4,482.53
NET CH (-) 17.16
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,499.85
NET CH (-) 20.61
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 6,933.27
NET CH (+) 58.63
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,932.75
NET CH (-) 8.36
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,755.21
NET CH (+) 117.47
As on: 16-November-2022
