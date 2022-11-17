AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 16, 2022). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 16, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,983.75
High:                      43,098.94
Low:                       42,729.35
Net Change:                   186.90
Volume (000):                 83,470
Value (000):               5,242,734
Makt Cap (000)         1,619,259,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,992.02
NET CH                     (-) 12.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,482.53
NET CH                     (-) 17.16
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,499.85
NET CH                     (-) 20.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,933.27
NET CH                     (+) 58.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,932.75
NET CH                      (-) 8.36
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,755.21
NET CH                    (+) 117.47
------------------------------------
As on:              16-November-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

