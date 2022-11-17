KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 16, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,983.75 High: 43,098.94 Low: 42,729.35 Net Change: 186.90 Volume (000): 83,470 Value (000): 5,242,734 Makt Cap (000) 1,619,259,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,992.02 NET CH (-) 12.48 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,482.53 NET CH (-) 17.16 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,499.85 NET CH (-) 20.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,933.27 NET CH (+) 58.63 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,932.75 NET CH (-) 8.36 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,755.21 NET CH (+) 117.47 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-November-2022 ====================================

