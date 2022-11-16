PAKISTAN AERONAUTICAL COMPLEX

TEXT: In the field of aviation manufacturing PAC progressed from manufacturer of Mushshak and Super Mushshak aircraft for primary training to Karakoram - 8 (K-8) basic cum advance jet trainer aircraft as well as its sub-assemblies. The Mushshak aircraft is Type Certified by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and has also been issued with Type Acceptance Certificate by South Africa Civil Aviation Authority. Today PAC has advanced technology to design and manufacture multi-role JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft, avionics upgrade of fighter aircraft and has the capability to support a myriad of high tech defense and civil aviation systems.

PAC holds ISO 9001:2015, International Aerospace Standard AS9100 Rev D, Boeing Quality Management System (BQMS) and ISO 17025 Quality Certifications.

“AIRCRAFT REBUILD FACTORY” (ARF)

ARF was established in early 70s in collaboration with The Peoples Republic of China. Initially, the factory started overhauling of F-6 aircraft and with an ever growing sphere of responsibility, the factory undertook the task of overhauling of A-5, FT-5, Y-12, K-8 and F-7 aircraft variants. Since its inception, ARF has evolved into a Centre of Excellence for maintenance, repair and overhauling of FT-5, Y-12, K-8 & F-7 Chinese aircraft, standing tall amongst MRO organizations in the world.

“AIRCRAFT MANUFACTURING FACTORY” (AMF)

AMF was established in 1975 to undertake manufacturing of a primary flying trainer aircraft, under license from SAAB SCANIA of Sweden. Pakistan became the first military customer of this type and it purchased 15 complete aircraft from MalméFlygindustri, along with contracts for assembly of 92 aircraft (10 SKD kits, 82 CKD kits) as the renamed Mushshak. Since 1983 AMF started to manufacture Mushshak aircraft from piece parts, between 1983 to 2020, PAC has manufactured 349 Mushshak / Super Mushshak (advance variant of Mushshak) aircraft.

“AVIONICS PRODUCTION FACTORY” (APF)

APF, formerly known as KARF made its modest start in 1983 as a Radar Maintenance Center (RMC) for overhaul and rebuild of ground-based radars. Today, APF with state of the art facilities can undertake design, development, integration, production & testing and life cycle support of avionics and commercial electronics equipment while ensuring highest quality standards. APF provides complete solution from initial concept to product support throughout its service life.

MAIN PAC PRODUCTS

JF-17 THUNDER

JF-17 Thunder is an advanced, light weight, all weather, day / night multi-role fighter aircraft. This remarkable aircraft has High combat maneuverability, BVR capability, Long range operational radius, excellent take-off and landing performance with advanced aerodynamic configurations. Service Ceiling of aircraft (JF-17 Block III) is 50,000 feet.

SUPER MUSHSHAK

Super Mushshak (The Agile) is a primary flying training aircraft with outstanding reliability and Ideally suited for all weather operations. Aircraft embraces Advance avionics package, Electric trim (optional), Air conditioning and Excellent handling characteristics. Super Mushshak is provided with integrated logistics and customer support and low maintenance man hours / flight hours.

PAC SERVICES

PAC provides 02 types of services in the field of aviation .i.e.

i) MaintainanceRepair & Overhaul (MRO) Services

ii) General Engineering Services

MRO SERVICES

AIRCRAFT OVERHAUL.

Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling facility of PAC kamra is capable to provide MRO services for Mirage III Aircraft, Mirage V Aircraft, F-7 P Aircraft, F-7 PG Aircraft, K-8 Trainer Aircraft, JF-17 Thunder, Harbin Y-12 Passenger Aircraft.

ENGINE OVERHAUL.

PAC provides overhauling facility for following aircraft engines: F-100, T-56, TFE-731, ATAR-09C, C-130 Propeller, C-130 QEC

RADAR OVERHAUL.

PAC kamra provides Radar overhauling facility including: Automated testing of digital cards, Servicing / calibration of hydraulic components, Structural repair of Antenna and Cabins, Testing and checking backlash of gears, Refurbishment of electrical system and vehicle structure, Fault diagnosis using generic testers, like PINPOINT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022