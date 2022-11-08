Around 3,000 Sikh pilgrims arrive

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the Sikh community on the 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

In a message issued, the CM extended felicitations to the Sikhs on the birthday of Guru Nanak. “His teachings reflect tolerance, the dignity of people, equal rights, interfaith harmony and help to the needy,” Elahi said and welcomed members of the Sikh community on their arrival in Punjab.

“The Punjab government has provided the best facilities to the Sikh community to participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations and perform religious rituals; he further said and noted that the establishment of the Kartarpur corridor was a historical achievement of the former federal government of Imran Khan and a gift to the Sikh community. There are numerous holy places of the Sikh community in Pakistan, including Punjab and they have complete freedom to live according to their faith. Alongside this, special attention has been paid to the maintenance, renovation and security of Gurdwaras of the Sikh community,” the CM concluded.

It may be mentioned here that like every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India reached Pakistan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. Around 3,000 Sikh pilgrims have come to Pakistan to celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak. The pilgrims entered Pakistan on foot through the Wagah border.

On this occasion, various medical camps have also been set up to provide medical facilities on the instructions of CEO Health Lahore Dr Shoaib Garmani. Corona vaccination, polio, body temperature etc were checked. Apart from corona, polio, dengue, other medical facilities were provided by the health department to the Sikh pilgrims at the Wagah border.

For the Sikh pilgrims, 5 medical camps were also established by the Health Department of Wagah Zone, while an emergency vehicle and medical services for the Sikh pilgrims were also established for corona vaccination and a clinic. The pilgrims appreciated the initiative of providing facilities to the Sikh community by the Health Department Punjab. The main function of the 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak will be held on November 8 at Gurudwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib. The Indian guests will return on November 15 after completing the religious pilgrimage.

