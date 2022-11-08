MoE all set to submit GDS Ordinance amendments

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Energy (Petroleum) Division is all set to submit amendments to the Natural Gas Development Surcharge (GDS) Ordinance, 1967, official sources told Business Recorder.

Directorate General (Gas) Petroleum Division has sought comments on the proposed draft of GDS Ordinance 1967 from stakeholders as the Ordinance has been vetted by Law Division and circulated to Finance and Power Division for their views and comments.

Finance Division has submitted its response while comments from Power Division are still awaited. Further, a major clause of draft GDS Ordinance 1967 regarding default in payment of development surcharge is reproduced as: (i) “insertion of section 6 (a), Ordinance No. I of 19G7.- In the said Ordinance, after section 6, the following new section shall be inserted namely:- Default in payment of development surcharge: (1) Where a consumer defaults in payment of development surcharge to the company listed in the Schedule for a consistent period of three months, the gas company shall serve a notice of default, requiring the consumer to pay the default amount along with late payment surcharge within one month of receipt of the notice;(2) in case a consumer fails to pay the amount as provided in sub-section (1), the natural gas supply to such consumer shall be disconnected by the company without serving further notice; (a) provided that if such consumer makes a payment of seventy five percent of the default amount along with late payment surcharge within six months of receipt of notice of default, the natural gas supply shall be restored by the company with the condition that balance of twenty five percent shall be paid by the company within thirty days of the payment of seventy five percent default amount; (3) where a consumer fails to make payment pursuant to sub-sections (1) and (2), the gas supply to such consumer shall remain disconnected till such time consumer makes full payment of default amount along-with late payment surcharge; and (a) provided that sub-sections (1) to (3) shall be applicable on the consumers of companies listed at serial 3 and 4 of the Schedule.

