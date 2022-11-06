PM rejects IK’s allegations with equal vehemence: Urges CJP to form ‘full court judicial commission’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vehemently rejected the allegations of Imran Khan about his involvement in the attack on his long march container and urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a full court commission to investigate PTI chief’s allegations.

“Neither I, nor the two others being blamed by the PTI chief have anything to do with the incident in Wazirabad which is condemnable,” Shehbaz said while speaking to media, here at the PML-N Secretariat on Saturday.

Shehbaz said, “I do not have the right to remain [in my position] for even one second if I or others have any role in this conspiracy, if there is even some minor proof against me, I will leave politics for forever. There is need that this time there should be immediate decision on the basis of justice. I request the chief justice to form a full court commission with all honorable and respectable judges in the larger interest of the country and to end this discord and chaos,” the PM said, adding: “I will immediately, via a letter in writing, request this and I hope this request will be supported in favour of people. And if you do not accept this request then these questions will be remain forever. This fitna and sazish will be buried only when facts come to light.”

Shehbaz said it was the prerogative of the government to ask the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission and he has demanded a full court commission for the reason that nobody could point fingers towards it. He said the same bench should also investigate the issue of the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif

Arshad Sharif death: PM Shehbaz bashes Imran Khan for ‘petty politics’

The premier blamed Imran Khan for misleading the nation by leveling false allegations, spreading propaganda and speaking blatant lies which is unacceptable.

He slammed the incident of firing on PTI’s Long March in Wazirabad and said that the Interior Ministry has been directed to investigate the incident. However, he said the security of the Long March was responsibility of the Punjab government, however, it is a big question mark that no FIR has been registered so far. He added that it is responsibility of the Punjab government to thoroughly probe into the incident.

Shehbaz also said extremism in the politics cannot be tolerated and the leveling baseless allegations on institutions should also be stopped forthwith.

Answering a question, Shehbaz said the appointment of the new army chief will be made on time. He criticized Imran Khan for leveling allegations against the army. He said accusations on institutions should be stopped as lies are being told, people are being befooled. “A person who tells lies is attacking Pakistan’s forces like an enemy,” he said, adding: “The agenda of the enemy is being fulfilled by making accusations against the institutions.”

He further said, “The attack is condemnable, however, when the nation is being pushed towards devastation by false narratives it is my responsibility that I play a positive role to protect the people.” He made it clear there is no place for violence in politics and it is intolerable.

To a query, he said retired judges were appointed in the accountability court to punish them. Imran Niazi blamed for corruption of $17million in Multan Metro, where did that case go, he questioned.

He said documentary evidence of Rs27 billion (corruption) was waved and Javed Sadiq was called the front man while Shahzad Akbar, Imran Niazi published a false story in Daily Mail. He said the British National Crime Agency gave him a clean chit.

He said there was a threat of attack and they have shared messages with the Punjab government.

He said, “People like (former National Accountability Bureau chairman) Javed Iqbal were used. Tayyaba Gul was forcefully kept in the PM House and blackmailed through Iqbal, so that he could be used against us and for cases against them to be quashed.” He said, “In the Model Town case, the trial court — during their regime — gave me and my colleagues a clean chit and the Lahore High Court also stood with the verdict.”

PM Shehbaz further said that Imran is damaging the country through his “false and cheap conspiracies,” adding that he is also building negative narratives against the institutions.

Earlier at the outset of the press conference, different videos of Imran Khan were run.

