LONDON: European stock markets jumped at the open Friday following strong gains in Asia and as traders looked ahead to key US jobs data later in the session.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.7 percent to 7,237.13 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.6 percent to 13,207.5 points and the Paris CAC 40 rallied 1.0 percent to 6,301.03.