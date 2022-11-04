AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
ANL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
AVN 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.78%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 81.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
EPCL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.8%)
FCCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.87%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
KEL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 70.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
PAEL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
TPL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.69%)
TPLP 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.84%)
TREET 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
TRG 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.37%)
UNITY 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
WAVES 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -32.3 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,426 Decreased By -191.8 (-1.23%)
KSE100 41,905 Decreased By -185.5 (-0.44%)
KSE30 15,237 Decreased By -157.8 (-1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sikh pilgrims: Railways police chalk out foolproof security plan

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

LAHORE: Railways police is all set to provide foolproof security to virtually 3000 Sikh pilgrims who will be arriving in Pakistan on 6 November for ten days to celebrate 553th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

In this regard, on the special directions of IG railways a comprehensive security plan has been lined up by AIG Admin Qaiser Bashir Makhdoom.

Given the present law and order situation of country, sufficient cops will be escorting each of the three special trains from Wahga station to Hassan Abdal via Nankana Sahib. An officer of DSP rank will be the in charge of each train.

Agile commandos and snipers will be deployed at each station to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious persons. The bomb disposal squad is tasked with sweeping and searching the trains and stations well before in time. Separate control room and help desks will be established for better communication and assistance.

SRP Lahore and Rawalpindi-M.Maaz Zafar and Riaz Ahmed Bosal are made focal person and overall security in charge of their respective divisions.

Special attention will be given to keep the racks of trains empty and DSP special branch is also tasked to monitor and spy the sensitive areas for better implementation of security plan. Usage of walk through gates and metal detectors will be ensured for scrutiny purpose.

Furthermore, railway authorities have been advised to arrange a pilot engine, fire extinguisher, reasonable allocation of seats and first-aid for the facility of Sikh yatrees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sikh pilgrims Security plan Railways police Guru Nanak’s anniversary

Comments

1000 characters

Sikh pilgrims: Railways police chalk out foolproof security plan

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

Government slams assassination attempt

ISPR condemns attack

‘Fake’ supplies FBR to hold probe against sugar dealers

SPAs on sale of subsidiaries’ share capital: ECC approves change of control from Eni to PIOGCL

ECs can sell 20pc inward remittances to customers: SBP

Rs536.53bn target for Nov: ‘Pull your socks up,’ FBR chief tells Chief Commissioners

Tariff increase in Oct: Nepra refuses to endorse PBS claim

Dr Faisal-led team treating Imran Khan

Read more stories