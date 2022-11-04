Sikh pilgrims: Railways police chalk out foolproof security plan

LAHORE: Railways police is all set to provide foolproof security to virtually 3000 Sikh pilgrims who will be arriving in Pakistan on 6 November for ten days to celebrate 553th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

In this regard, on the special directions of IG railways a comprehensive security plan has been lined up by AIG Admin Qaiser Bashir Makhdoom.

Given the present law and order situation of country, sufficient cops will be escorting each of the three special trains from Wahga station to Hassan Abdal via Nankana Sahib. An officer of DSP rank will be the in charge of each train.

Agile commandos and snipers will be deployed at each station to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious persons. The bomb disposal squad is tasked with sweeping and searching the trains and stations well before in time. Separate control room and help desks will be established for better communication and assistance.

SRP Lahore and Rawalpindi-M.Maaz Zafar and Riaz Ahmed Bosal are made focal person and overall security in charge of their respective divisions.

Special attention will be given to keep the racks of trains empty and DSP special branch is also tasked to monitor and spy the sensitive areas for better implementation of security plan. Usage of walk through gates and metal detectors will be ensured for scrutiny purpose.

Furthermore, railway authorities have been advised to arrange a pilot engine, fire extinguisher, reasonable allocation of seats and first-aid for the facility of Sikh yatrees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022