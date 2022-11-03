AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
Nov 03, 2022
Imran Khan, Faisal Javed injured after firing at PTI's long march container

  • PTI's Farrukh Habib says Imran Khan has sustained an injury
BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 05:10pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been injured, said PTI member Farrukh Habib in a tweet, after a firing incident that seemed to have targeted the party's long march in Wazirabad, Gujranwala on Thursday.

The firing incident has also resulted in injuries to Faisal Javed Khan, reported Aaj News.

Both Imran and Faisal Javed have been shifted to a hospital, while the culprit has been arrested.

In a brief conversation with Aaj News immediately after the incident, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also confirmed that Imran Khan was "shot in the leg in a targeted attack during the long march". He said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

PM Shehbaz condemns firing incident

Shortly after the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing in Allahwala Chowk, Gujranwala and called for an immediate report on the incident.

According to a tweet shared by PML-N President’s account, the prime minister also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from IG Police and Chief Secretary Punjab.

The incident comes as PTI’s long march entered its seventh day. Imran had planned to spend whole day in Wazirabad.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the incident, and asked the police chief to investigate.

PTI chief Imran was meant to deliver an address to his party workers in Wazirabad, Gujranwala when shots were fired. Initial reports suggested four people were injured.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

Hussain Nov 03, 2022 04:48pm
All the police is staying at Faisal masjid. The govt has designed it so that such incidents happen
