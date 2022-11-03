Punjab govt should make public details of initial investigation: Marriyum

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb called on the Punjab government to make public the initial investigation details into the assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Marriyum said the attack on Imran Khan happened within the jurisdiction of Punjab, and the provincial government is due to release further details on the matter.

Marriyum said hours into the attack, the provincial government had not yet cordoned off the crime scene. She demanded thorough investigations into the matter, saying the federal government was ready to provide any assistance required by the provincial government.

Marriyum said that the attacker had been arrested and had recorded his statement with the police.

The minister also called on the people and political leaders to show restraint and avoid instigating people.

Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan was shifted to Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore after an assassination attempt was made on him during his long march in Wazirabad, Gujranwala on Thursday.

The firing also resulted in injuries to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, and Ahmed Ali Chattha reported Aaj News.