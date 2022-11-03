Long march to continue as per schedule, says Fawad following assassination attempt on Imran

Former information minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that his party’s long march will continue as per schedule despite the assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

In a Twitter post, Fawad said a senior leadership meeting has been convened in Lahore tomorrow [Friday] to discuss the situation.

He added that the movement for people's rights will continue until general elections are announced.

Fawad added that Imran Khan was currently being treated for bullet injuries at the operation theatre and asked people to pray for his speedy recovery.

Earlier on Thursday, Imran Khan was shifted to Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore after an assassination attempt was made on the former prime minister during his long march in Wazirabad.

The firing also resulted in injuries to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan reported Aaj News.

Shortly after the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing in Allahwala Chowk, Gujranwala, and called for an immediate report on the incident.

According to a tweet shared by PML-N President’s account, the prime minister also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from IG Police and Chief Secretary Punjab.

On the other hand, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar issued a statement on Imran Khan's behalf and named three people behind the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

In a video message posted on PTI's official Twitter handle, Umar said, "A little while ago Imran Khan called me and Aslam Iqbal into the hospital room and asked us to release a statement on his behalf.

"He said he had prior information that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal were planning an attack on him.

"We call for an immediate removal of those responsible from their offices and an inquiry into the matter," Umar said, adding that country-wide protests would be launched if these demands were not met.