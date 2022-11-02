‘Rigging’ in NA-237 by-polls: ECP reserves verdict on Imran’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The national electoral body on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan demanding re-election in National Assembly’s constituency NA-237 (Malir) over alleged foul play in the by-election for this seat.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and also comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice Ikramullah Khan heard the case.

During the proceedings, Imran Khan’s counsel alleged that more than two dozen persons attacked PTI Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and President Karachi chapter Bilal Ghaffar and left him seriously injured during the by-election in NA-237 on October 16. This incident, he said, has been confirmed in the statement of the presiding officer concerned.

The counsel raised questions over transparency in the by-election. The bench, after hearing arguments, reserved its verdict.

In another case related to the alleged violation of the ECP code of conduct by the PTI chief in NA-45 Kurram, the bench asked the defence lawyer to file a reply by November 7 and adjourned the case till this date.

Interestingly, the PTI chief, who is leading a ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ from Lahore to Islamabad, did not visit Kurram in connection with his election campaign.

Less than 10 days after the electoral body disqualified him in Toshakhana reference, the PTI chief on Sunday won NA-45 Kurram seat securing victory in all but one of the eight NA seats in the by-elections.

Earlier, on October 16, by-elections were held on eight NA and three Punjab Assembly seats. The PTI secured a landslide victory bagging eight of the 11 seats in by-elections compared to two seats of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and one seat of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Khan contested the by-elections on seven seats. Of them, he won six seats; NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib and NA-239 Korangi seats, whereas, he lost NA-237 Malir.

The by-poll in NA-245 Kurram was also scheduled on October 16 before the electoral body postponed the election citing the law and order situation.

Last week, the ECP notified five victorious candidates of October 16 by-elections but withheld Khan’s victory notification on six NA seats following his disqualification in Toshakhana case on October 21—an ECP decision that attracted widespread criticism from different political and public circles.

The ECP de-notified Khan as Member National Assembly (MNA) from his home constituency of NA-95 Mianwali following his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

The PTI moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the ECP’s decision. The IHC allowed Khan to contest Kurram by-election and has barred the electoral body from holding by-election in NA-95.

The ECP, in a unanimous verdict in Toshakhana reference, disqualified Khan from NA membership under Article 63(1) (p) of the Constitution and not under Article 62(1) (f) – whereas, disqualification under the latter is for a lifetime in the light of different verdicts of the Supreme Court.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders sought Khan’s disqualification under Article 62(1) (f) for allegedly concealing the details of Toshakhana gifts when he was the prime minister.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ali Gohar has moved ECP on Tuesday with the request not to issue notification of Khan’s victory on the seven NA seats on the grounds that Khan was disqualified by ECP in Toshakhana reference.

