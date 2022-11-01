AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
Pakistan

Army Chief emphasises need for up-gradation of modern Air Defence weapon systems

BR Web Desk Published 01 Nov, 2022 07:32pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited Army Air Defence Command Headquarters in Rawalpindi and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of officers and men of Pakistan Army Air Defence, the military's media affairs wing said.

The Army Chief appreciated the training standards achieved, and also emphasised the importance of Air Defence in today’s warfare and the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern Air Defence weapon systems in view of the evolving threats, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

On arrival, General Bajwa was received by Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

Earlier on Tuesday, French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation and the overall regional security situation were discussed.

"COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with France and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests," the press release reads, adding that "both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields."

