AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

French ambassador calls on COAS, discusses regional security situation

  • Ambassador Nicolas Galey expresses grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published 01 Nov, 2022 04:52pm
Follow us

French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation and the overall regional security situation were discussed, according to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with France and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests," the press release reads, adding that "both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields."

The ambassador expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims, ISPR said.

"The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels," the press release added.

COAS Bajwa ISPR Pakistan France bilateral cooperation Nicolas Galey

Comments

1000 characters

French ambassador calls on COAS, discusses regional security situation

CPI-based inflation jumps in October, clocks in at 26.6%

Rupee records marginal gain, settles at 220.65 against US dollar

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' as he arrives in China

Oil up more than 1% as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 2023

After Atlas Honda, Pak Suzuki also jacks up motorcycle prices in Pakistan

Death toll rises to 135 in Indian bridge collapse as rescue operations continue

ECC allows Russian wheat import on G2G basis

Read more stories