French ambassador calls on COAS, discusses regional security situation

French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation and the overall regional security situation were discussed, according to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with France and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests," the press release reads, adding that "both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields."

The ambassador expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims, ISPR said.

"The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels," the press release added.