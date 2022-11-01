NA-45 Kurram: ECP declares IK victorious in by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday declared former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan victorious in NA-45 Kurram by-poll.

The by-poll on the NA-45 Kurram-I seat was held on Sunday. The Kurram by-election was originally postponed from Oct 16 due to the law and order situation in the constituency.

According to Form-49 released by the ECP, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the National Assembly seat by securing 20,748 votes, while Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s candidate Jamil Khan secured 12,718 votes. SaifUllah Khan, an independent candidate was 3rd with 743 votes.