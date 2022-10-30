AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in DIK

APP Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in fire exchange that took place between the troops and terrorists, in the general area Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan District.

The Army troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location, an Inter-Services Public Relations’ (ISPR) news release said.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Kurram Agency

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Sajid Hussain (age 33 years, resident of Khushab) and Sepoy Muhammad Israr (age 26 years, resident of Attock) who had fought gallantly, embracing Shahadat during an intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

