Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Kurram Agency

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram Agency, the military’s media affairs wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists inside Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area of Kharlachi. Pakistan Army troops responded in a “befitting manner”, it said.

During the exchange of fire, a soldier identified as Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal (age 27 years, resident of Chiniot), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR statement said.

“As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties.” The military’s media wing said it strongly condemned the “use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan”, adding that it expected the Afghan government not to “allow the conduct of such activities in the future”.

“Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.