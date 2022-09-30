AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Kurram Agency

BR Web Desk Published 30 Sep, 2022 07:43pm
Follow us

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram Agency, the military’s media affairs wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists inside Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area of Kharlachi. Pakistan Army troops responded in a “befitting manner”, it said.

During the exchange of fire, a soldier identified as Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal (age 27 years, resident of Chiniot), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR statement said.

Five Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

“As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties.” The military’s media wing said it strongly condemned the “use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan”, adding that it expected the Afghan government not to “allow the conduct of such activities in the future”.

“Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.

ISPR Pakistan Army soldier exchange of fire Kurram Agency

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Kurram Agency

Economic outlook uncertain, likely to remain below target, warns Pakistan's finance ministry

6th successive gain: Rupee closes the week at 228.45 against US dollar

Putin declares annexation of Ukrainian lands in Kremlin ceremony

At least two killed, 12 injured in Balochistan’s Kohlu blast

Audio leaks: another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran Khan and meeting on cipher

PM Shehbaz appoints Ishaq Dar leader of House in Senate

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Pakistan’s REER increases to 94.3 in August

Oil heads for weekly gain as OPEC+ considers output cut

Read more stories