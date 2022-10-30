AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Corps commander visits Waziristan

NNI Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited Mir Ali, North Waziristan District and Bara, Khyber District, the military said on Saturday.

During his visit to Mir Ali, Corps Commander inaugurated Army Public School and also visited Boys Hostel and Pakistan Sweet Home, the ISPR said.

Pakistan Sweet Home was established in 2017 and 96 orphans from Mir Ali and Miran Shah are currently availing the facility free of any expense.

Establishment of Army Public School was popular demand of the locals in which students from Grade 1 to 8 will study. The school has the capacity to enroll 525 students at a time. Boys’ hostel is providing free accommodation to 123 students from adjoining areas.

