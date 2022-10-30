Call for raising awareness about breast cancer

LAHORE: First Lady Samina Alvi has called for raising awareness among the women about the importance of early diagnosis on ‘Breast Cancer’ so as to fight out the disease at initial stage with proper treatment.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer and raise voices together on the importance of early diagnosis and its screening.

In a message, Samina Alvi said that breast cancer could be treated and cured if diagnosed in the early stage, and its survival rate was more than 98 to 99 percent. “Identification of breast cancer at an early stage always has a significant impact on reducing both illness and death,” she said, adding, “Women in Pakistan tend to approach health facilities at last stage of cancer due to multiple socio-economic and cultural factors including lack of awareness and their belief in traditional treatments and spiritual healing.”

She mentioned that the breast cancer awareness campaign, led by her had resulted in a significant increase in the early reporting of cancer cases in the hospitals.

